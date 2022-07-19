New beginnings: Great Race to return, with changes, after two-year hiatus

An annual tradition is returning to Owasco Lake this August.

The Myles Keough Paddle, Wheel and Run — known by most as the Great Race — is back for its 44th version next month.

It'll mark the first time since 2019 that a true race has been held. Organizers dubbed the 43rd race, scheduled for 2020, the "COVID year" and allowed participants to run virtually.

In 2021, no in-person or virtual version was offered.

The race is scheduled to return on Sunday, Aug. 14, and will begin at Emerson Park in Owasco.

For two summers, the annual rekindling of friendships and stiff competition at the Great Race have been absent. But the break also allowed the Great Race committee to break in some new members, who have brought some fresh ideas.

"We have a lot of younger members that came on just before COVID," said Great Race committee member Jim Hanley, one of the event's founders. "They're really adding to the committee with their energy and ideas, and that's exciting. We're making some changes in a positive manner and we're all excited about it.

More information • Interested participants can view the race's rules or register at great-race.com. Registration fees are: $175 for four-person canoe team, $165 for three-person kayak team, $155 for tandem team, and $115 for solo entries. Fees increase by $20 per team for those that enter after July 31. Discounts are offered for teams will all members under age 21. • Organizers are still seeking more volunteers, especially boat volunteers, to assist with race day. Contact organizers at (315) 252-0706 for more information about volunteering. Each volunteer receives a free lunch, beverage and T-shirt.

This year's race will be a return of sorts to its origins. When originally conceived in the late 1970s, the Great Race's course included a 10K run, 20-mile bike and 4-mile canoe.

That was the norm for over a decade until organizers noticed participation numbers starting to drop. A short course — 5K run, 10-mile bike and 2-mile canoe — was then offered, and that eventually overtook the long course as the race with greater interest. Hanley estimated that by 2019, short course participants outnumbered the long course by a three-to-one ratio.

When planning began for the 2022 race, it was suggested that only one race was offered, with distances splitting the prior courses down the middle. Starting this year, the lone course will include a 4-mile run, 12.4-mile bike ride and 2.5-mile canoe.

With altered distances comes new routes. The run, as usual, will begin at Emerson Park. Runners will take a quick left onto Route 38, pass Auburn High School and eventually take a right from Lake Avenue onto Owasco Street. The course will continue along Route 38A until runners return to Emerson Park.

Cyclists continue down Route 38A until they reach the village of Owasco. The course then heads north toward Everest Park before swinging left on Swartout Road, before returning to Emerson Park.

The figurative baton is then handed off to the canoeists and kayakers, who finish with a loop to the middle of Owasco Lake.

Another new wrinkle this year will be an opportunity for individuals to complete each part of the course, versus the typical three- or four-person team format.

"A lot of triathlons have gone that route," Hanley said. "After some discussions, we decided to offer that alternative. We have the 'iron man' or solo division, and that'll be a division with its own prizes."

Hanley compared preparations for the Great Race to that of Christmas, indicating that when you're a child the holiday seems to never arrive but for parents it always feels right around the corner.

He noted that the community still seems interested in the event, and how the Great Race took first place in The Citizen's Best of the Region's best local event category despite the two-year absence.

"The participants are glad to see that we're coming back," Hanley said. "The community recognizes us and enjoys participating, whether it's in the race or coming out to support friends. It truly is a community event. You look up and see friends meeting up and kids playing. They just enjoy renewing friendships.

"Our original mission was to get an ordinary guy off the couch and exercising, and that's returning."