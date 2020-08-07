New boat launch on Otisco Lake is first public access point

The DEC said it funded the project with $599,740 through the Environmental Protection Fund and $22,260 through New York Works, for a total of $622,000. The new launch site complements the DEC Otisco Lake Fishing Access Site at the causeway, located approximately 200 yards to the north.

According to a news release, Otisco Lake is the most easterly of the 11 Finger Lakes and is eighth in size. It lies wholly within Onondaga county near the city of Syracuse. Tiger muskie provide a unique trophy and Otisco may be one of the best waters in the state for this fish. Walleye fishing is good during the spring, early summer, and fall. Otisco Lake supports a variety of other sportfish species including large and smallmouth bass, brown trout, bluegill, sunfish, and yellow perch.

DEC Fisheries management activities at Otisco Lake include the annual stocking of 11,000 tiger muskellunge fingerlings (9-10 inches long); the biennial stocking of 44,000 walleye pond fingerlings (1.5 inches long); and routine fish community assessments to evaluate stocking success and effectiveness of fisheries regulations. Onondaga County Hatchery also annually stocks approximately 2,500 2-year old brown trout (13 inches long).

DEC reminds anglers and boaters that they play a major role in helping to prevent the spread of invasive species, and responsible practices should be employed to help stop their spread. Following recommended guidelines such as properly cleaning, draining, and drying your boat and gear will lessen the likelihood of spreading invasive species and diseases.

