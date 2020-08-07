New boat launch on Otisco Lake is first public access point

A new boat launch site on Otisco Lake was recently completed and is now open to the public.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation said that until now Otisco was the only Finger Lake without a public boat launch. The new facility is located at 1490 West Valley Road, Spafford, Onondaga County.
“This modern facility offers parking for boat trailers and passenger vehicles and provides safe and convenient features accessible to visitors of all abilities,” DEC Region 7 Director Matthew Marko said in a news release. “DEC is grateful to our local government partners, as well as the Otisco Lake community for their instrumental feedback to improve the site design.”
Features include:
• Concrete launch ramp and floating boarding dock to allow the launching of trailered motorboats even if water levels fluctuate
• Accessible-designated parking for one vehicle with trailer and one passenger vehicle, and wheelchair-accessible portable toilet
• Solar-powered safety lighting, down-lit to minimize light pollution
• Invasive species disposal bin
• Designated boat preparation area for safer and more efficient launching
• Paved parking area with separate entrance and exit that accommodates 13 vehicles with trailers and 13 single vehicles
The DEC said it funded the project with $599,740 through the Environmental Protection Fund and $22,260 through New York Works, for a total of $622,000. The new launch site complements the DEC Otisco Lake Fishing Access Site at the causeway, located approximately 200 yards to the north.
According to a news release, Otisco Lake is the most easterly of the 11 Finger Lakes and is eighth in size. It lies wholly within Onondaga county near the city of Syracuse. Tiger muskie provide a unique trophy and Otisco may be one of the best waters in the state for this fish. Walleye fishing is good during the spring, early summer, and fall. Otisco Lake supports a variety of other sportfish species including large and smallmouth bass, brown trout, bluegill, sunfish, and yellow perch.
DEC Fisheries management activities at Otisco Lake include the annual stocking of 11,000 tiger muskellunge fingerlings (9-10 inches long); the biennial stocking of 44,000 walleye pond fingerlings (1.5 inches long); and routine fish community assessments to evaluate stocking success and effectiveness of fisheries regulations. Onondaga County Hatchery also annually stocks approximately 2,500 2-year old brown trout (13 inches long).
DEC reminds anglers and boaters that they play a major role in helping to prevent the spread of invasive species, and responsible practices should be employed to help stop their spread. Following recommended guidelines such as properly cleaning, draining, and drying your boat and gear will lessen the likelihood of spreading invasive species and diseases.
