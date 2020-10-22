New cases at prison, school linked to COVID-19 outbreak in southern Cayuga County

The number of confirmed cases continues to rise as a COVID-19 outbreak affects parts of southern Cayuga County.
The Southern Cayuga Central School District announced Thursday that two elementary school students have tested positive for COVID-19. The students were in quarantine due to possible exposure after two employees at the elementary school tested positive for the virus.
Southern Cayuga now has five confirmed cases, all in the elementary school. Patrick Jensen, the district's superintendent, wrote in an email to residents and staff that a third employee at the school has tested positive for COVID-19.
Regarding the new cases involving students, Jensen wrote that the Cayuga County Health Department contacted the families and is determining whether further contact tracing investigations are needed.
The elementary school, which includes prekindergarten through sixth grade, will remain closed. Southern Cayuga shifted to remote learning for elementary school students due to the COVID-19 cases. The school is scheduled to reopen on Monday, Nov. 2.
Support Local Journalism
"The (health department) will continue to work with the school to investigate the situation and determine who may have had contact with the confirmed positive case," Jensen wrote in an email obtained by The Citizen.
As new cases develop within the Southern Cayuga school district, there are also new positive cases at Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia.
According to the latest data from the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, the medium-security prison has 32 confirmed cases among its incarcerated population, up from 29 one day ago. There are 282 pending tests and 182 inmates have tested negative for the virus.
A DOCCS official told The Citizen Wednesday that all of the positive cases are asymptomatic. While visitation hasn't been suspended at the facility, anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 or is in quarantine because of contact with a positive case isn't allowed to have visitors.
There has been a spike in confirmed cases in Cayuga County over the past few weeks. In the first 19 days of October there were 73 new cases, the county's highest total in a month since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of active cases was up to 46 and 248 people were in mandatory quarantine due to possible exposure to the virus.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.