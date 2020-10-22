New cases at prison, school linked to COVID-19 outbreak in southern Cayuga County

The number of confirmed cases continues to rise as a COVID-19 outbreak affects parts of southern Cayuga County.

The Southern Cayuga Central School District announced Thursday that two elementary school students have tested positive for COVID-19. The students were in quarantine due to possible exposure after two employees at the elementary school tested positive for the virus.

Southern Cayuga now has five confirmed cases, all in the elementary school. Patrick Jensen, the district's superintendent, wrote in an email to residents and staff that a third employee at the school has tested positive for COVID-19.

Regarding the new cases involving students, Jensen wrote that the Cayuga County Health Department contacted the families and is determining whether further contact tracing investigations are needed.

The elementary school, which includes prekindergarten through sixth grade, will remain closed. Southern Cayuga shifted to remote learning for elementary school students due to the COVID-19 cases. The school is scheduled to reopen on Monday, Nov. 2.

"The (health department) will continue to work with the school to investigate the situation and determine who may have had contact with the confirmed positive case," Jensen wrote in an email obtained by The Citizen.