New Catholic-based Auburn school secures September opening, preparing COVID-19 plan

A Catholic-based school set to open in Auburn in the wake of St. Joseph School closing earlier this year has scheduled a starting date and formed plans on how to handle education during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new pre-K to fifth-grade school, called St. Albert the Great Academy, is scheduled to open Sept. 9. The Committee for the Continuation of Catholic Education, the local group developing the new institution, emailed St. Joseph parents on the same day last November when the closure was announced by the Catholic Diocese of Rochester. The diocese closed St. Joseph in June due to declining enrollment and financial issues.
Committee member Erin Burroughs said plenty of work has been done to get the building, housed at the former SS. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic School at 134 Washington St., ready for the fall. Ann Fallon, a teacher at Tyburn Academy, a Catholic-based school in Auburn for students in sixth through 12th grade that also operates independently of the diocese, has been brought on as the new school's interim administrator until a principal is hired. Fallon is not expected to have a staff position once a principal comes in, Burroughs said.
The academy anticipates 60 to 70 students and is on target to meet its enrollment goal. Burroughs said the school aims to have around 10 to 15 students per class. Each class will have a cap on the number of students and every class is currently expected to hold a grade. If students of a certain grade exceed the cap, Burroughs said, they would be placed on a wait list. She added that smaller classes will be helpful for working on safety procedures and concerns about maintaining social distancing to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
"One of the things that I think St. Albert's will offer naturally that many public schools are going to have to try to achieve this year is a small class size and a larger classroom, and that's actually where we have been aiming for from the beginning," Burroughs said. "So the whole idea of social distancing is going to be relatively easy in the space that we have, and that's honestly what we were kind of aiming for to be begin with before the pandemic started. Realistically, we were planning on a small school to start with."
The majority of the teaching staff has experience to range from classroom education to quickly transition to distance learning, Burroughs said, since the teachers include former educators from St. Joseph and other districts.
St. Albert personnel anticipate possibly returning to distance learning, which every school in the state, including the public districts in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, had to adapt to as campuses closed due to the outbreak last semester. Burroughs said plans for distance learning and in-person education are being developed, but the school will follow state and county health and safety guidelines.
The academy will ensure teachers have proper distance learning training over the summer, the proper technology will be available and teachers and staff alike will know how to use it.
"We hope it's 'just in case.' Really, the goal for our school is to have full-time in-person schedule, which may be a big distinguisher between us and the public schools just because of the class sizes," Burroughs said. "But we hope that all of the registered students are able to come to our school every single day."
Burroughs said the smaller classes would allow instructors to get to know students even through distance learning and offer more personalized service. She said the school is preparing to educate children in a classroom as well, with face masks, proper disinfection and more.
"Ultimately we want our kids safe in a healthy way, safe in a mentally healthy way, safe progressing in their academics," she said, "so we're really going to be weighing all those things."
Students do not have to be Catholic to attend the academy. Mary Ligowski, an administrative assistant, said she is excited to welcome families and the institution will continue the heritage of Catholic education in Auburn.
"We're looking forward to welcoming them and establishing a community within an already established, beautiful heritage here in Auburn, she said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
