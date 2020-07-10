New Catholic-based Auburn school secures September opening, preparing COVID-19 plan

The academy anticipates 60 to 70 students and is on target to meet its enrollment goal. Burroughs said the school aims to have around 10 to 15 students per class. Each class will have a cap on the number of students and every class is currently expected to hold a grade. If students of a certain grade exceed the cap, Burroughs said, they would be placed on a wait list. She added that smaller classes will be helpful for working on safety procedures and concerns about maintaining social distancing to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

"One of the things that I think St. Albert's will offer naturally that many public schools are going to have to try to achieve this year is a small class size and a larger classroom, and that's actually where we have been aiming for from the beginning," Burroughs said. "So the whole idea of social distancing is going to be relatively easy in the space that we have, and that's honestly what we were kind of aiming for to be begin with before the pandemic started. Realistically, we were planning on a small school to start with."

The majority of the teaching staff has experience to range from classroom education to quickly transition to distance learning, Burroughs said, since the teachers include former educators from St. Joseph and other districts.