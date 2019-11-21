With the recently announced closing of St. Joseph School in Auburn in June 2020, a group of people are working to get a new Catholic-based school off the ground.
On Wednesday night, the Catholic Diocese of Rochester announced the pending closing of St. Joseph amid declining enrollment and related financial difficulties. A group called The Committee for the Continuation of Catholic Education has plans underway to open a pre-K through fifth-grade school by September 2020, committee member Erin Burroughs said.
Burroughs said she, Paul Carbonaro and other community members had long talked about where Catholic-based education in Auburn was heading and what they would do if a local Catholic-based institution closed. They formed the committee in September. The committee didn't have any advance knowledge of the St. Joseph announcement, Burroughs said, but watching enrollment gradually decline at St. Joseph prompted them to plan something just in case. St. Joseph's closing will be "the end of an era," Burroughs said. The diocese said enrollment at the school has dropped by about 25 students per year for several years.
"It's a very sad thing that none of us wish upon our community in any way," Burroughs said. "I hoped that this pre-planning committee was for naught and this would never come."
Burroughs said some elements of the undertaking are solidified, while others are not as firm yet. Carbonaro talked to local Catholics he knows who agreed to become benefactors for the school, which doesn't yet have a name. She said the committee is eyeing a location but hasn't signed a lease, adding that the school would be run by a board of directors. The aim is to continue the same curriculum provided by St. Joseph and the hope is that St. Joseph students and staff will be interested in working at the school, but they don't have a hiring date set. Burroughs said there are plans for registration material to be available by Jan. 1.
"It's going to happen, we're having a school," Burroughs said.
She said the new school's aims are "academic excellence," a strong Catholic base and enough students in each class for socialization. She said emails announcing the plan were sent out to St. Joseph parents Wednesday after the incoming closure was made public, with several people reaching out with offers to help. She said she believes there is a desire for Catholic-based education in the city.
"I think the moral foundation that a Catholic education provides is something that I see as utmost important to our youth and our community and our churches," Burroughs said.
The committee anticipates a "legacy discount" of reduced tuition for children who had attended St. Joseph as a courtesy due to the difficulty of going to a new school, Burroughs said, adding that they plan to have funds available for scholarships and subsidies. She said the school will cap at fifth grade to avoid overlap with the Catholic-based Tyburn Academy in Auburn, which offers sixth through 12th grade, and that the school will work with Tyburn.
Maura DelFavero, Tyburn's principal, and Ann Fallon, director of development, said the institution has worked with St. Joseph for years. St. Joseph students play on Tyburn sports teams, and both schools are holding a co-production of "The Lion King" in the spring. They said many of the students who transitioned from St. Joseph to Tyburn over the years have been top students.
"Catholic education is a gem, something that should never be lost, so it's devastating for our whole Auburn community to lose a school that has a history of excellence that St. Joseph had for so many years," she said.
DelFavero and Fallon said that in light of the new school, Tyburn, which is run through a board, would not be expanding. They noted some of their students are not Catholic, but the closure of St. Joseph affects the Catholic church in general and the Catholic community in Auburn, saying attendance for faith-based schools and attendance for churches in every domination are down as well. They said they believe in the value of a Catholic-based education and are excited to collaborate with the incoming school.
"I hope that we can come together in unity to support the future endeavors, because there is a future plan in place, and Tyburn will be very much a part of that looking toward the future," Fallon said.
People with questions or who are interested in helping with the new school may contact The Committee for Continuing Catholic Education at auburncatholiced@gmail.com.