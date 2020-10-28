New Cayuga County nature preserve opens on Owasco Lake

A nature preserve with a hiking trail leading to an Owasco Lake overlook is now open to visitors in the town of Niles.
The Finger Lakes Land Trust on Wednesday said it has formally opened Owasco Bluffs Nature Preserve. The 74-acre property, which protects 1,100 feet of undeveloped shoreline, features forested bluffs overlooking Owasco Lake as well as wetlands, meadows, and a rugged gorge.
According to a news release, a one mile trail begins off Sam Adams Lane and "guides visitors through fields and forest, ending at a scenic overlook that offers spectacular views of the lake."
The Land Trust said that this is only the third publicly accessible park or conservation area on the lake itself and it is the sixth conservation project completed by the Finger Lakes Land Trust within the Owasco Lake watershed.
The land was originally purchased in 2018 from Dr. Joseph Karpinski, a well-known oral surgeon from Auburn who died earlier this year.
"In partnership with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the Finger Lakes Land Trust created two seasonal wetlands on the preserve," the Land Trust said in a statement. "Construction of the wetlands improves wildlife habitat and also enhances the protection of Owasco Lake’s water quality by filtering runoff to the lake. Efforts were also made to further improve wildlife habitat by removing invasive plant species such as buckthorn and black locust, and by planting native trees and shrubs."
The preserve is open during daylight hours for quiet nature observation and low impact recreation such as walking, hiking, and snowshoeing. Hikers must stay on marked trails to minimize disturbance of native plants and wildlife and to avoid hazards.
The Land Trust said that from Oct. 1 to Dec. 22, bow hunters will be on the preserve in locations that are at least 150 feet from the marked hiking trail. The trail will remain open to the public. A map, directions, and additional information about the new preserve can be found at fllt.org/owascobluffs.
The Land Trust owns and manages a network of over 35 nature preserves that are open to the public and holds perpetual conservation easements on 150 properties that remain in private ownership.
Information on other destinations for outdoor recreation may be found at gofingerlakes.org, a resource created by the Finger Lakes Land Trust to encourage people to get outdoors.
