New Cayuga County nature preserve opens on Owasco Lake

A nature preserve with a hiking trail leading to an Owasco Lake overlook is now open to visitors in the town of Niles.

The Finger Lakes Land Trust on Wednesday said it has formally opened Owasco Bluffs Nature Preserve. The 74-acre property, which protects 1,100 feet of undeveloped shoreline, features forested bluffs overlooking Owasco Lake as well as wetlands, meadows, and a rugged gorge.

According to a news release, a one mile trail begins off Sam Adams Lane and "guides visitors through fields and forest, ending at a scenic overlook that offers spectacular views of the lake."

The Land Trust said that this is only the third publicly accessible park or conservation area on the lake itself and it is the sixth conservation project completed by the Finger Lakes Land Trust within the Owasco Lake watershed.

The land was originally purchased in 2018 from Dr. Joseph Karpinski, a well-known oral surgeon from Auburn who died earlier this year.