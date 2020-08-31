New Cayuga County Vietnam memorial to be celebrated with motorcade, shows

About 50 years after returning home to Cayuga County, local Vietnam veterans will receive a welcome motorcade as part of the dedication of a new memorial remembering those who didn't return.
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704, of Cayuga County, and the Finger Lakes Antique Automobile Club will host the motorcade. It will line up at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, and proceed at 11 a.m. down Lake Avenue, Metcalf Drive and Routes 34, 38 and 31 to the Centerport Aqueduct Park in the town of Brutus. There, at 1 p.m., the new memorial commissioned by the chapter will be dedicated.
The motorcade will include local law enforcement, the Patriot Guard Riders and antique and classic cars, including some from the time of the Vietnam War. At Memorial City Hall in Auburn, the motorcade will be greeted by an American flag and the tolling of the Old Wheeler bell 29 times for those from Cayuga County who died in the war.
The chapter invites participants to join the motorcade, particularly those who visited or volunteered at The Wall That Heals when it came to Port Byron in 2017. Residents are also welcome to stand along the route and greet the motorcade; masks and social distancing are suggested. To participate in the motorcade, contact the automobile club's president, Jack Hardy, at (315) 253-2615.
Along with the motorcade and memorial dedication, the Auburn Players Community Theatre will also pay tribute to Vietnam veterans that weekend. The group will perform "Antigone & Letters to Soldiers Lost," a combination of the classic Sophocles play and a reading of letters left at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Performances will take place at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 18 and 19, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at the Presbyterian Event & Retreat Center at the Case Mansion, 108 South St., Auburn.
The show is adapted by Al Schnupp and directed by Bob Frame, and features Chris Hess as Creon and Binaifer Dabu as Antigone. Admission to the show is free and open to the public, but bringing a lawn chair is recommended. Masks should be worn while entering and exiting the area, and social distancing should be followed.
For more information, visit auburnplayers.org.
