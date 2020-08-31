New Cayuga County Vietnam memorial to be celebrated with motorcade, shows

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

About 50 years after returning home to Cayuga County, local Vietnam veterans will receive a welcome motorcade as part of the dedication of a new memorial remembering those who didn't return.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704, of Cayuga County, and the Finger Lakes Antique Automobile Club will host the motorcade. It will line up at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, and proceed at 11 a.m. down Lake Avenue, Metcalf Drive and Routes 34, 38 and 31 to the Centerport Aqueduct Park in the town of Brutus. There, at 1 p.m., the new memorial commissioned by the chapter will be dedicated.

The motorcade will include local law enforcement, the Patriot Guard Riders and antique and classic cars, including some from the time of the Vietnam War. At Memorial City Hall in Auburn, the motorcade will be greeted by an American flag and the tolling of the Old Wheeler bell 29 times for those from Cayuga County who died in the war.