A new health program for pregnant women and an annual tribute to veterans are the topics of new episodes this week of "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino” and "Beyond the Front Page with Guy Cosentino," produced by Cayuga County Community College’s Telecom/Media Department.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, on "Inside Government," Cayuga County Health Department’s Kathleen Cuddy and Maxine Kinsella will discuss a new program called Healthy Mom ... Healthy Baby ... Healthy Community. That show airs first on Spectrum cable channel 12 and again at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. Replays are also set for 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, and Sunday, Nov. 17, on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 via Auburn Regional Media Access programming.
At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, "Beyond the Front page " will host Linda Townsend, former Cayuga County Sheriff David Gould and Vietnam veteran Nicholas Valenti to discuss the Wreaths Across America program. Spectrum 12 first airs that show and hosts a replay at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, followed by 5:30 p.m. replays Saturday, Nov. 16, and Sunday, Nov. 17, on the ARMA feed on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon 31.
Audio from the shows are broadcast starting at 10 a.m. Saturday the CCC radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM.
Future November guests include City Manager Jeff Dygert, Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council Executive Director Dr. Adam Effler, former state Sen. John DeFrancisco, and Nick’s Ride 4 Friends founder Joel Campagnola with Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck.
Viewers who wish to pose questions for any of the show’s guests can send an e-mail to cozguytho@aol.com.
The shows are taped at the college by the students of the Cayuga County Community College’s Telecom/Media Department.