The city of Auburn will add to its summer festival season with a new Chicken Wing Festival taking place Saturday, June 24.
The festival will be presented by the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District and 315Live Ent. It will include a chicken wing competition as well as live music and DJ Quis on the city's showmobile, facing east at the intersection of Genesee and William streets. There will also be artisan and craft vendors and family activities, such as basketball shooting competitions, toward Genesee and South streets.
Those who wish to participate in the festival are asked to contact BID Executive Director Stephanie DeVito by May 19 at stephanie@auburndowntown.org.
For more information, find the event's page on Facebook.
This story will be updated.