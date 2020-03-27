New confirmed case of coronavirus in Cayuga County, two released from isolation

A fourth person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Cayuga County — the first new case in five days.

No other information was provided by the Cayuga County Health Department. The positive test result was revealed in a daily situational update sent to local media outlets. The Citizen has contacted the department for more details.

The person who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus is in mandatory isolation and being monitored by the health department.

One other person who tested positive for COVID-19 remains in mandatory isolation. Two people who had confirmed cases of the virus have been released from mandatory isolation, according to a news release. Both people were released Friday.

As of Friday, there are 44 people in mandatory quarantine.

According to the health department, a person is placed in mandatory isolation if they are confirmed case of COVID-19. Mandatory quarantine is for people who either had direct contact with a confirmed case, regardless of their symptoms, or traveled internationally and has symptoms of COVID-19.