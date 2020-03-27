New confirmed case of coronavirus in Cayuga County, two released from isolation

A fourth person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Cayuga County — the first new case in five days.
No other information was provided by the Cayuga County Health Department. The positive test result was revealed in a daily situational update sent to local media outlets. The Citizen has contacted the department for more details.
The person who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus is in mandatory isolation and being monitored by the health department.
One other person who tested positive for COVID-19 remains in mandatory isolation. Two people who had confirmed cases of the virus have been released from mandatory isolation, according to a news release. Both people were released Friday.
As of Friday, there are 44 people in mandatory quarantine.
According to the health department, a person is placed in mandatory isolation if they are confirmed case of COVID-19. Mandatory quarantine is for people who either had direct contact with a confirmed case, regardless of their symptoms, or traveled internationally and has symptoms of COVID-19.
Between the county health department and local health providers, 199 Cayuga County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Results have been received for 156 people — four positives and 152 negatives — and the health department is waiting for 43 test results.
This story will be updated.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.