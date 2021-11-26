 Skip to main content
BUSINESS

New convenience store opens in former Auburn 7-Eleven

AUBURN — There's a new convenience store in the former 7-Eleven on State Street, and its name is a nod to the famed Slurpee chain.

Lucky Seven Mini Mart opened Nov. 1 in the 213 State St. space, owner Muad Kassim told The Citizen on Tuesday.

Kassim said he and his partner, who own a few convenience stores in Syracuse, decided to open one in the northwestern part of Auburn because they believed the demand was there.

"We noticed that the neighborhood needed a place like this," he said. "There's nothing like that over here."

Lucky Seven Mini Mart offers the snacks and beverages of most convenience stores, as well as a coffee bar, a smoke shop, some clothing and cold prepared foods like subs. The store will add hot foods and beer once it obtains the necessary licenses, Kassim said, and with the addition of hot foods its staff will increase from two to four.

The ability to accept Electronic Benefit Transfer payments will be added soon as well, Kassim continued.

The space was occupied by 7-Eleven from 2012 — shortly after the chain bought out competitor Wilson Farms — until May 2018. The closure followed the purchase of more than 1,000 locations of gas station Sunoco, which has a nearby location at 160 State St., by 7-Eleven's parent company, Seven & I Holdings.

Renovating the space took about four months, Kassim said. The process was delayed by the difficulty of obtaining contractors, materials and products due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the store open and close to offering everything Kassim wants there, he hopes it proves as popular as its previous occupant.

"This is like a one-stop shop," he said.

