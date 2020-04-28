New COVID-19 case in Auburn, another recovery in Cayuga County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As a Cayuga County resident is discharged after recovering from the coronavirus, another tested positive for the illness.

A woman in her 30s living in Auburn tested positive for COVID-19. She is in mandatory isolation, which is ordered when someone has a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

The latest confirmed case is the seventh Auburn resident to test positive for the virus. Most of the cases (41) involved residents outside of the city. The towns of Scipio (14) and Genoa (11) have the most cases in the county.

Contact tracing is complete for the new case, according to the Cayuga County Health Department. There are 71 people in mandatory quarantine, up from 69 on Monday. Mandatory quarantine is for people who had direct contact with a positive case.

Even though there's a new positive test in the county, the number of active cases remains at four. That's because one individual who had been in mandatory isolation was discharged within the last 24 hours.

As of Tuesday, there have been 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cayuga County. Forty-four people recovered and were discharged from mandatory isolation.

One death has been reported in Cayuga County. The deceased was a man in his 40s with underlying health conditions.