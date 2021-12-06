New COVID-19 cases in December ahead of 2020 pace in Cayuga County

New daily COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County are higher at this point in December than they were in 2020, an indication the county could see another sharp uptick in infections over the winter.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 90 new cases over a three-day period, raising the total number of cases to 193 in December. Through the first six days of December in 2020, the county had 183 cases.

The surge is happening despite the availability of COVID-19 vaccines. Two of the vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer, received emergency use authorizations from federal regulators one year ago this month. More than 199 million Americans — 60% of the country's population — are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But in Cayuga County, the percentage of fully vaccinated residents (55%) lags behind the national average.

Positive COVID-19 cases have been found among the unvaccinated and vaccinated in Cayuga County. Based on the latest report from the local health department, 55 of the 90 new cases were unvaccinated, while 35 were fully vaccinated.

There are a few positives in comparing this December spike to what happened last year. In December 2020, Cayuga County had its worst month of the pandemic in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases (2,024). Active cases reached nearly 1,000 by the end of the month. The county reported increases in hospitalizations and 14 residents died of COVID-19.

But this year, hospitalizations have actually decreased — from 13 to nine in one week — and one death has been reported.

Vaccine clinics

The health department will hold two vaccination clinics later this week.

The first will run from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at the Fingerlakes Mall Events Center, formerly the Spirit Halloween store. Johnson & Johnson (first shots and boosters) and Moderna booster shots will be offered at the clinic.

Another clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the mall's events center. First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for children ages 5-11.

Registration is required for both clinics. More information on how to register can be found at cayugacounty.us/health.

The Cayuga Community Health Network also is helping to schedule appointments. To receive assistance with the registration process, call (315) 252-4212. Some town and village offices are also assisting residents to schedule appointments.

Vaccines and boosters are also available at many local pharmacies, community health centers and physicians' offices. The state walk-in vaccination clinic continues to operate at the New York State Fairgrounds, as well.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

