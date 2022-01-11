New daily COVID cases top 200 for third time in a week in Cayuga County

For the third time in the last seven days, Cayuga County had more than 200 new daily COVID-19 cases.

The county had 240 new cases on Monday, six shy of the single-day record of 246 set on Jan. 4. There were 226 new cases on Thursday.

A majority of the new cases (123 of 240) were vaccinated, continuing a trend that began after Christmas. There have been 1,936 confirmed cases since the holiday, with 1,131 among vaccinated residents.

The uptick in cases is likely due to the presence of the omicron variant, which is highly contagious. While unvaccinated people are at a higher risk of serious illness if they contract COVID-19, the new variant has shown that vaccinated people can get infected at a higher rate than before.

The post-holiday surge has Cayuga County on track to shatter its previous monthly record of 2,024 cases in December 2020. Through the first 10 days of this month, the county has 1,395 cases — the fourth-highest monthly total of the pandemic.

The county's January total could be significantly higher, but contact tracers have been overwhelmed by the caseload. The Cayuga County Health Department said last week there were more than 1,000 cases that they had not contacted. Those cases weren't included in the county's active and new case numbers.

It's possible that the method of counting new cases could change in Cayuga County. For most of the pandemic, the county health department has only counted a case if the positive individual was admitted into isolation. But Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday that the state will not require counties to perform contact tracing investigations. Cayuga already said it would no longer contact every positive case, but it would prioritize cases involving school-aged children.

In other news:

• COVID hospitalizations remained at 25 on Monday, with a majority of the patients (15) who are unvaccinated.

Most of the hospitalized residents are ages 60 and older, including six in their 80s (four vaccinated, two unvaccinated), six in their 70s (four unvaccinated, two vaccinated), two in their 90s (one unvaccinated, one vaccinated) and two in their 60s (one vaccinated, one unvaccinated).

Five patients, all of whom are unvaccinated, are in their 50s. Two are in their 40s (one vaccinated, one unvaccinated) and one patient, who is vaccinated, is in their 20s. There is also an unvaccinated patient under age 10.

• Cayuga County reported its 120th COVID-19 death on Tuesday.

A resident, a woman in her 100s, died. No other information was released about the case.

• A vaccination clinic will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center.

Second doses and boosters of the Moderna vaccine, along with Johnson & Johnson shots and boosters, will be offered at the clinic. An appointment is required.

More information about the clinic, including how to register, can be found at cayugacounty.us/health.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

