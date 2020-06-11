New details emerge on Auburn public safety building

The design has been unable to host "in-person community level design charrettes" in order to maintain social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the memo said. Public comments on the project are open from Friday to to 5 p.m. June 30. Written comments can be emailed to slowe@auburnny.gov, with mail going to the City Manager's Office, Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., Auburn, NY 13021. Written comments can also be submitted at the drop box at the front or back entrance of city hall. People can also call the Office of the City Manager and leave comments at (315) 255-4146, the city said in a news release.

Sean Foran, vice president of the division for fire protection services for Hueber-Breuer, and Timothy Bivens, founder and president of Bivens + Associates, gave the update at the presentation. They said the design process began in early March. Foran said there were bi-weekly sessions before moving to weekly ones, with weekly meetings online or conference calls despite the challenges of the pandemic. He said drawings are 75% complete, with a tentative bid opening of Aug. 11.

"In our experience in design and construction of fire stations, we know that if we're in the ground before Labor Day, we can get a new fire station facility of this time constructed with a roof on it before the winter gets too awfully bad," Foran said.