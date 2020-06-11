New details emerge on Auburn public safety building

The Auburn City Council received an update Thursday on the long in-the-works public safety building that will house the Auburn Fire Department.
Multiple inefficiencies with the Auburn fire and police departments, which are both housed at 46 North St., were found in an operations, facility and needs assessment in 2015.
The council approved the purchase of 31 Seminary St. from Seminary Commons, LLC for $990,000 for the project in September 2019. The council approved bonding for the project's entire cost, which is expected to be $10 million, in January. State grants will cover $3.2 million, including $1.2 million from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
Hueber-Breuer Construction Company is the project's construction administration and management firm and Bivens + Associates Architects is the design firm, according to a memo on the presentation, which was given at the council meeting. The meeting was livestreamed through the city's website.
"Over the last four months, the project design and management team have led bi-weekly schematic and detail design meetings with the City project team which consists of representatives from the engineering, city manager, fire and planning departments as well as the Mayor’s Office. The purpose of the design meetings was to gather site and utility information as well as programming information to prepare a drawing set that is roughly 60% complete," the memo said. "At this time, the project funding agencies from (New York State Department of Environmental Conservation) (Department of State) would like the project publicly presented and made available for public comment on the design and project as a whole."
The design has been unable to host "in-person community level design charrettes" in order to maintain social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the memo said. Public comments on the project are open from Friday to to 5 p.m. June 30. Written comments can be emailed to slowe@auburnny.gov, with mail going to the City Manager's Office, Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., Auburn, NY 13021. Written comments can also be submitted at the drop box at the front or back entrance of city hall. People can also call the Office of the City Manager and leave comments at (315) 255-4146, the city said in a news release.
Sean Foran, vice president of the division for fire protection services for Hueber-Breuer, and Timothy Bivens, founder and president of Bivens + Associates, gave the update at the presentation. They said the design process began in early March. Foran said there were bi-weekly sessions before moving to weekly ones, with weekly meetings online or conference calls despite the challenges of the pandemic. He said drawings are 75% complete, with a tentative bid opening of Aug. 11.
"In our experience in design and construction of fire stations, we know that if we're in the ground before Labor Day, we can get a new fire station facility of this time constructed with a roof on it before the winter gets too awfully bad," Foran said.
The target start date for construction is Aug. 21. They are currently looking at a construction duration of 48-to-56 weeks, "and we will narrow in on that, and the contract documents will have a specific timeline, but right now that is the range that we're looking at," he said.
Foran added that the city could have beneficial occupancy by late September or early October 2021.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
