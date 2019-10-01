Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County's board of directors announced Tuesday the hiring of a new director to lead the agency.
Daniel Welch will start as associate director for the extension at the end of October. He will be taking over for Catherine Moran, who had served as interim director since longtime Executive Director Douglas Ververs retired in November 2018.
"The Board of Directors is excited for the future of CCE Cayuga under Daniel's leadership and wishes to thank Catherine for contributions over the last year," the board said in a release.
Currently an extension associate with Cornell University and a Business and Succession Planning Coordinator with the New York FarmNet Program, Welch previously worked as an extension resource educator in Cayuga County.
"Daniel has the experience developing working relationships with farmers, community members, researchers and educators that is vital for this role," the release said.