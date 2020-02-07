New Dollar General store proposed for Union Springs garden center property

The Union Springs Planning Board will review plans for a proposed Dollar General store next week, but the owners of the business now operating at the site intend to resume their seasonal business in a few weeks.

Mary and Tom Sawdey, owners of the Produce Place at 293 Cayuga St. in the village, are planning to retire if village approvals and a deal to sell their property get finalized. But how long that will take is unknown, Tom Sawdey said, so the couple is moving forward with their annual work to get the business operating the week before Easter.

The Sawdeys have owned and operated the garden center, deli and gift shop since 2006. It had been operating for 18 years prior to that.

With that history in the village, the business' future has been the subject of considerable community discussion. When the Sawdeys recently posted an update on the business Facebook page that said they intended to reopen one more time in the spring, about 50 people responded with comments.

"This is WONDERFUL news!" one commenter said. "I love your little store and your decorative flags! Wishing you a wonderful eventual retirement. I’ll be stopping by before that happens."

Tom Sawdey said the couple have enjoyed running the business, but are looking forward to retiring.