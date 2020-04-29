You are the owner of this article.
New downtown Auburn campaign brightens up businesses with art during COVID-19
Shutter

Artist Sandy Shutter paints a window at Good Shepherds Brewing Co. in downtown Auburn.

 David Wilcox, The Citizen

Jesse Kline doesn't want her restaurant options limited to chains after the coronavirus pandemic is over.

But that's only the beginning of the reasons Kline, the assistant director of the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District, wants to help keep the area's local businesses afloat. Before most of them had to close due to the New York State on PAUSE executive order, downtown Auburn was experiencing a resurgence. New eateries, boutique shops, live entertainment venues, craft breweries and other businesses were making the area a destination again, Kline said. After the pandemic is over, she wants it to stay one. 

"The small businesses in downtown are the flavor and unique character of our city," she said. "It's so heartbreaking to be so close and then just have such a setback, and a really uncertain future."

That's why Kline launched Operation Positive Downtown, a grassroots campaign to enliven the area's lifeless storefronts with art.

A partnership between the district, the Finger Lakes Art Council and the Cayuga County Office of Tourism, the campaign started with a call to more than 100 area artists to contribute rainbows and hearts to be hung in the windows of the first business, Good Shepherds Brewing Co. on Genesee and William streets. Much of the art came from outside Auburn, Kline said.

"It was uplifting for me, personally, to see the generosity and creativity of everyone," she said.

Kline, art council co-president Sandy Shutter and Maureen McEvers of the tourism office were decorating the downtown brewery Wednesday afternoon. Kline marveled at the contributions of art, which included a rainbow mobile, decoupage pieces with the message "Auburn strong: We're in it together," and enough cutout hearts to cover a 20-foot table. Meanwhile, Shutter painted an inspirational message in the window, wrapped around a cutout of a full mug with rainbow foam: "We will per-serve beer." Kline has a soft spot for puns, she joked.

Kline said the campaign's next stop will be the vacant office across Genesee Street from Good Shepherds, formerly occupied by attorney John Rossi. She'd like to continue decorating more downtown businesses, and encourages any who want to participate, as well as any artists who want to contribute, to contact her at (315) 730-4622 or jesse@auburndowntown.org.

With many of those businesses missing out on the Small Business Administration's loans, ineligible for nonprofit grants and cut off from out-of-town customers, it's up to the local community to support them, Kline said. That could mean contributing art to the campaign, but it could also mean just spending part of a relief check or extra unemployment insurance on takeout, or a gift card.

"Be generous with that money. It's meant for patronizing local businesses and putting it back into your community," she said. "It's not for saving away for a rainy day. Because the rainy day is here."

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

