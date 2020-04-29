New downtown Auburn campaign brightens up businesses with art during COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jesse Kline doesn't want her restaurant options limited to chains after the coronavirus pandemic is over.

But that's only the beginning of the reasons Kline, the assistant director of the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District, wants to help keep the area's local businesses afloat. Before most of them had to close due to the New York State on PAUSE executive order, downtown Auburn was experiencing a resurgence. New eateries, boutique shops, live entertainment venues, craft breweries and other businesses were making the area a destination again, Kline said. After the pandemic is over, she wants it to stay one.

"The small businesses in downtown are the flavor and unique character of our city," she said. "It's so heartbreaking to be so close and then just have such a setback, and a really uncertain future."

That's why Kline launched Operation Positive Downtown, a grassroots campaign to enliven the area's lifeless storefronts with art.