Public information sessions have been scheduled ahead of the rollout of new electric meters for some homes and businesses in Cayuga County.

Rochester Gas and Electric said that about 26,000 customers in its Sodus division, which includes Wayne and Cayuga counties, will have smart electric meters installed starting in March that the company said will drastically reduce estimated billing.

Informational open houses are being held for residents, business owners, and municipal officials to learn about the upcoming installations, including the scope of work, timeline and customer benefits.

The meetings will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Sodus Community Library, 17 Maple Ave. Sodus; and from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Leavenworth Middle School, 5751 New Hartford St., Wolcott.

Registration for the open house is not required and all are welcome.

According to a news release, informational displays and RG&E representatives will be available to share more details about the installation process, answer questions, and demonstrate how smart meters will provide customers more convenience, control, and expanded choice in understanding and managing energy use.

RG&E expects to complete smart meter installations in July for this area. Individual meters will be upgraded along existing meter reading routes. Deployment schedules are subject to change. Customers will receive information about their installation approximately two weeks before installations begin in their neighborhood.

For more information on smart meters, visit rge.com/smartmeters.