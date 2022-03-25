New executive director announced for Cayuga Lake Watershed Network

The Cayuga Lake Watershed Network has appointed a new executive director.

The network, which deals with challenges facing Cayuga Lake, has announced Liz Kreitinger has taken on the director role, a news release said.

Kreitinger is a watershed ecologist and educator who has a bachelor's degree and master's degree from the Department of Natural Resources at Cornell University, where she is also completing her Ph.D., the release said.

“Liz is a local to this region and has impressed us with the passion, enthusiasm and creativity she will bring to addressing the environmental challenges ahead of us," David Wolfe, the network's board chair, said in the news release. "She has an outstanding background in environmental research and education, as well as work experience interacting with government agencies and communities."

Kreitinger expressed enthusiasm for the position.

“I am excited to serve as steward for our watershed and to work directly with our communities. The health of our watershed is connected to the quality of life for residents, the success of our business and industries, and the overall health of the ecosystem,” she said in the news release.

Kreitinger takes over for Hilary Lambert, who announced she was stepping down as executive director effective March 4, the release said.

