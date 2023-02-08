The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York has a new executive director.

Nick Lapresi has taken on the position, a news release from the SPCA said. As director, he is responsible for the shelter's day-to-day management and for developing and implementing strategies to promote the Finger Lakes SPCA's mission.

Lapresi has over 15 years in animal care experience and has certifications in animal shelter management and animal shelter behavior management from the University of the Pacific. He also lives in Seneca Falls with his wife, children, dog and three cats.

“I am passionate about serving the animals and people of Cayuga County and the surrounding areas,” he said in the news release. “Through educational services and programs, it is my hope to better the lives of animals and their families in our community.”

One of the shelter's first major changes under Lapresi is a faster animal adoption process, the news release said. Potential adopters will meet with one of the shelter’s adoption counselors and will speak with them to find the best pet that will match what they want in an animal companion.

The shelter will gather additional information about the potential adopter to determine what pet best fits the lifestyle of that family. Adopters can take home the animal that very same day. Potential adopters need to be at least 21 years old, provide a valid photo ID and have the ability to give the animal proper housing, food, training, grooming and veterinary care.

All adoptions include spay or neuter surgery, vaccinations, deworming, flea treatment, heartworm tests and microchips for dogs only and FIV/FELV tests for cats only.

"We want adopters to know we are here to support them and help them with every step of finding the perfect pet,” Lapresi said in the news release. “From just thinking about adopting a pet to post-adoption we are your friend and here to help you with pet ownership."

Anastasia Zygarowicz, president of the Finger Lakes SPCA board of directors, praised Lapresi's ability.

“We’re very excited to welcome Nick as Executive Director,” Zygarowicz said in the news release. “In the short time, Nick has been with us, he has already identified several areas of strength and ways for the Shelter to improve—and we have already seen results. Most importantly, however, he always has animal welfare at the forefront of his mind. We are looking forward to working with Nick to move the Shelter forward, especially as we begin the process of making vast improvements to our facilities.”

Lapresi replaces outgoing shelter director Carol Russel, who served in the position since 1996.