New firefighters graduate from Auburn Fire Department's training program

AUBURN — Auburn Fire Chief Mark Fritz said the department's fire academy program happened out of necessity.

At the start of the Auburn Fire Department Recruit Firefighter Training Program Graduation Ceremony on Friday morning, Fritz told people gathered at the event at the fire station that different central New York agencies had recruited personnel they needed trained.

Sixteen recruits were set to graduate, with seven for the AFD and others who will work in departments in Oswego, Cortland and Manlius.

Fritz said the Auburn Fire Department had opened fire academies in the past, "so once it became obvious that the only option we had was to conduct our own fire academy," Auburn's own program was devised, with about three weeks to put it together. Assistant Auburn Fire Chiefs William DiFabio and Michael Grady were instructors.

The participants came to the station five days a week for nine weeks, with each day starting at 6 a.m, Fritz added.

"When they walk out of here, with their badges on their uniforms, they will have gone from recruits to firefighters," he said, then addressing the recruits. "Men, I have watched you through this process. I have you seen grow, I've seen you mature, I've seen you come together as a team."

Fritz said he was proud of the recruits. DiFabio talked about the challenging tasks the recruits dealt with as a part of their training and how well they did.

"I truly believe in front of me are the future leaders of the Auburn, Oswego, Cortland and Manlius fire departments," DiFabio said. "Remember, men, being a leader doesn't necessarily have anything to do with on what's on your job."

Other speakers included Grady and Oswego graduate Jeff Blanchard, who served as the class speaker. Blanchard talked about the lessons he learned that aren't found in textbooks, including continuing to try if you don't succeed at first, actively hydrating and that "fire service is family."

Officials from each department placed firefighter badges on their new recruits, with Fritz doing the honors for the Auburn personnel.

After the ceremony, Fritz said last fall, the AFD received a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency paying the salaries and benefits of five firefighters for three years, but those firefighters would have be hired within six months.

Earlier this year it became clear the Auburn department wouldn't be able to get their recruits in any fire academies because spots weren't open, Fritz said, which made it necessary for Auburn to start its own program. In addition to those five recruits, two more were brought on because of a couple retirements, so the seven recruits were hired before the academy started.

Several AFD members are state certified fire instructors and other departments had recruits, so they were offered seats in Auburn's program, Fritz said. Auburn had previously held fire academies as needed, Fritz said that when "I came on 27 years ago, I was in an AFD academy." He also said if Auburn and other departments had these needs again, they would consider rerunning the academy program. Fritz said the academy was "just the beginning" for every recruit, since every one will go back to their departments and receive additional training for the rest of their careers.

For example. Auburn's seven recruits will begin emergency medical technician training for four weeks starting Monday, Fritz said. After, they will be assigned to their companies and receive more training. Fritz praised the recruits and everyone else who helped bring the academy to fruition

"I've very proud of (the recruits), I'm very proud of my staff for being able to put this academy together with such short notice, and very pleased with the level of instruction that they were able to deliver," he said. "The fact that all 16 candidates were successful is a testament to the program."

During the ceremony, Auburn recruit Michael Boglione received recognition for getting the best time on the Candidate Physical Ability Test, an assessment for firefighters. Boglione, who is from Auburn, said he was happy about getting the best time, since he was the oldest of the recruits.

Adding his prior job was working on and installing garage doors, Boglione said people he knows in fire service suggested he take the civil service test and explained the career. He congratulated his fellow recruits.

"It's a relief to be done, but exciting to start our new careers," he said.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.