New flood maps designed to help Lake Ontario shoreline communities better prepare

New flood maps may help communities in Cayuga County and elsewhere become better prepared for rising water along the Lake Ontario.

The U.S. Geological Survey developed the flood inundation maps to provide tools emergency managers can use to visualize potential flooding at different lake levels. The maps, funded by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, "will inform flood preparation, planning and response, and may inform decisions on issues ranging from road closures and evacuation areas to post-flood recovery efforts," USGS said.

Counties included in the mapping project include Cayuga, Jefferson, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans, Oswego and Wayne.

The maps cover 321 miles of New York shoreline and depict estimates of the area of inundation and water depth of shoreline flooding based on data collected from eight new USGS lake gauges.

According to a news release, between 2017 and 2019, record flooding along Lake Ontario’s shoreline resulted in more than $1 billion in damages in New York state. USGS scientists installed 14 temporary water-level gauges in 2017 and monitored flooding through the lake’s recession. They also documented high-water marks, such as mud and debris on structures. The data from these temporary gauges and high-water marks helped identify the best locations to install the permanent gauges.

“The eight new gauges placed off the New York shoreline will give us much more insight into how Lake Ontario flooding will affect communities along the shore as well as inland,” Christopher Gazoorian, the Surface Water Specialist for the USGS New York Water Science Center, said in a statement. “The gauges give us information that has not existed for this region of New York.”

The new gauges monitor lake levels in near real time and also provided the data used to develop the new series of flood inundation maps. These new maps are accessible through the USGS Flood Inundation Mapper, an online tool that people can use to assess the potential for flooding at various places across the nation.

These gauges are not the only ones on the lake but are the first that produce data reflecting localized conditions affecting water elevation, such as wind speed and direction. Numerous rivers and bays feed into Lake Ontario, and an estimated 13,000 homes are in the region.

The DEC said that it supported the initiative with $420,000 from the Ocean and Great Lakes line in the State’s Environmental Protection Fund.

In 2017, Lake Ontario reached a record high water level of 248.95 feet. During this time, DEC helped residents, business owners, and local leaders build back faster by expediting permitting and providing on-the-ground support, issuing more than 3,000 expedited permits for emergency actions and shoreline protection measures. The record was then exceeded in 2019, when lake levels reached 249.09 feet.

In response to the extended pattern of flooding, the state established the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, committing up to $300 million to benefit communities and improve resiliency in flood-prone areas along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. More than 130 projects are helping to strengthen the economy, protect habitat, build storm resilience, and provide other benefits throughout the region.

“New York State is leading the nation in advancing actions and investments to mitigate flooding fueled by climate change, particularly along Lake Ontario through the State’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement. “To bolster these efforts, DEC recognized the need to help shoreline communities prepare for future flooding using the latest science and data to drive solutions. We partnered with USGS to collect lake level data and develop a mapping tool to generate real-time information to help municipalities better prepare to protect public safety and local infrastructure.”

