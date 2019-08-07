AUBURN — A new principal has been selected for Genesee Elementary School.
Heather Costello was appointed to the position by the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education at a special meeting at the Harriet Tubman Administration Building Tuesday night. She was given a four-year probationary appointment starting Aug. 21 and tentatively ending Aug. 20, 2023 at a $92,000 salary.
Costello had been the assistant principal at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Elementary School for the last six years. She has a bachelor's degree in music education from Ithaca College, a master's degree in music education from Nazareth College and a certificate of advanced study in educational administration from SUNY Brockport. After shaking the hand of each board member after the meeting, Costello said she wants to build upon the work already started at Genesee and build relationships with students, staff and community members. She added that she is excited to get started.
"I think our primary job is to help students develop into the best that they can be, find what they're passionate about, find what they excel at," Costello said.
She said it's important for students to be engaged and be independent, critical thinkers, adding that she remembers "doing a lot of memorizing" while she was in school.
"We have come a long way, but I still think our focus needs to be on developing critical thinkers and kids need to learn that skill of not giving up, the skill of just working hard," she said.
The previous principal, Amanda Simmons, was named a principal at Stonehedge Elementary School in the West Genesee Central School District. She finished out the 2019-20 school year at Genesee Elementary in June.
Jeff Evener, the Auburn district's assistant superintendent for personnel and operations, said there were 22 applicants for the Genesee principal position. He said Costello's attitude, love of children and "proven track record of success" made her the right person for the job.
"We're fortunate to have her," Evener said. "I feel that she has the requisite knowledge, skills and aptitude to lead Genesee down a positive path."