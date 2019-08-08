A new law will require anyone who operates a power boat in New York state to take an approved boating safety course.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed "Brianna's Law" on Thursday, the governor's office announced in a press release, which is named after an 11-year-old girl from Long Island who died in a boating accident in 2005.
The new requirement will be phased in for operators of motorized boats based on age cutoffs and will take effect for all boaters beginning in 2025. It is estimated to impact almost 1 million people, according to the release.
To ensure that boaters know about the new requirement, Cuomo also directed the state Office of Parks to start a promotional campaign about the courses that can be taken online or in a classroom.
People born on or after Jan. 1 1997 have to complete a safety course beginning in 2020, and the requirement for people born after Jan. 1 1988 will go into effect in 2022. In 2023, people born after Jan. 1 1983 will be required to take the course. And people born after Jan. 1 1978 have to take the course beginning in 2024.
The youngest boaters, people born after May 1 1996, already have to complete a boating safety course. Failure to meet the requirement when it begins to take effect on Jan. 1 2020 will result in a fine between $100 and $250, according to the release.
Information about the online certification approved by the state and classroom courses is available at parks.ny.gov.