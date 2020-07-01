New map shows COVID-19 cases in Auburn, all but three Cayuga County towns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

There have been confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city of Auburn and nearly every town, according to new data released by the Cayuga County Health Department on Wednesday.

The new map and table, which reveal there have been five new cases since the department's last daily report on Monday, show that all but three towns — Ledyard, Sempronius and Summerhill — have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

When the health department last released town-level data in early June, there were six towns with zero cases. Three of those towns — Mentz, Montezuma and Moravia — now have at least one positive case. In Moravia, there are three COVID-19 cases.

Auburn has the most confirmed cases (30) of any Cayuga County municipality. The city accounts for nearly one-quarter of all cases (123) in the county.

Among Cayuga County towns, there are two in double figures — Scipio with 14 and Genoa has 13. Those towns are followed by Brutus (9), Locke (8), Springport (7), Fleming (6), Owasco (5) and Cato (4).

There are six towns with three cases each: Conquest, Ira, Moravia, Niles, Throop and Victory. Three towns — Aurelius, Sennett and Sterling — each have two cases. Mentz, Montezuma and Venice each have one.