New map shows COVID-19 cases in Auburn, all but two Cayuga County towns

UPDATE: The Cayuga County Health Department released an updated map on Thursday after discovering an error. There were cases counted in Moravia that actually live in Sempronius. There are also people in quarantine who were counted in the wrong town. The story and the photo have been updated to reflect the change.

There have been confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city of Auburn and nearly every town, according to new data released by the Cayuga County Health Department on Wednesday.

The new map and table, which reveal there have been five new cases since the department's last daily report on Monday, show that all but two towns — Ledyard and Summerhill — have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

When the health department last released town-level data in early June, there were six towns with zero cases. Four of those towns — Mentz, Montezuma, Moravia and Sempronius — now have at least one positive case. Sempronius has two confirmed cases.

Auburn has the most confirmed cases (30) of any Cayuga County municipality. The city accounts for nearly one-quarter of all cases (123) in the county.