New map shows most COVID-19 cases in southern Cayuga County towns

The coronavirus has affected residents in the city of Auburn and a majority of Cayuga County towns, according to an updated map released Monday by the county health department.
Most of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 reside in the southern part of the county. Thirty-three of the county's 48 confirmed cases live in towns south of Auburn. The town with the most cases is Scipio (14), although it hasn't had a new case since the health department first released town-level data on April 11.
With 11 cases, Genoa has the second-most cases in the county. It also had the largest increase in cases since the last data release, with nine more residents testing positive over the last two weeks.
There were two new cases reported in Auburn, bringing the city's total up to seven. The towns of Brutus and Locke also had two new cases since mid-April. Two towns — Conquest and Fleming — each had one new positive case.
Overall, there have been positive cases of the virus in 12 towns and the city of Auburn. Ten towns haven't had a confirmed case, but residents have been quarantined due to contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
At press briefings and in daily situational updates distributed to local agencies and the pr…
Summerhill is the lone Cayuga County town that hasn't had a confirmed case or a quarantined resident.
Mandatory quarantine has been ordered for 220 county residents, according to the health department. More than a third of those are in Auburn (82). There have been confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving people who were initially quarantined due to exposure to someone with the virus.
Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy addressed the release of town-level data in an email to The Citizen on Saturday. She reiterated the need for people to realize that COVID-19 is "present everywhere" and could cause widespread illness.
"This has been a consistent message from the Cayuga County Health Department and other credible resources," Cuddy said.
No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported Monday. Four people remain in mandatory isolation after testing positive. There have been 43 people who recovered and were discharged from isolation.
The county has one coronavirus-related death: A man in his 40s who had underlying health conditions.
As of Monday, the county has received 899 test results — 48 positives and 851 negatives. The health department is awaiting the results of 15 tests.
In neighboring Onondaga County, officials reported one more death from COVID-19 on Monday, raising the total in that county to 26. They also reported 21 new positive coronavirus test results to bring the total to 819. That includes two new cases in the town of Lysander, which borders part of Cayuga County. Among other bordering towns from Onondaga County, Skaneateles (15), Elbridge (2) and Spafford (2) had no new cases.
Two other counties that border Cayuga reported COVID-19 deaths on Monday. A Wayne County death was the first for that county, while an Oswego County death was its third. Wayne is now up to 68 confirmed coronavirus cases while Oswego is at 61.
Seneca County reported one new case for the first time in several days, raising its total to 34. Like Onondaga County, Seneca provides daily town-by-town figures, but the new case did not change numbers for the two towns that have land borders with Cayuga County. The town of Seneca Falls has had six cases while Tyre has had one.
Cortland County continued to report its confirmed case total at 32 through Monday. Tompkins County, with 130 confirmed cases through Sunday night, had not posted an update as of 5 p.m. Monday.
