New map shows most COVID-19 cases in southern Cayuga County towns

The coronavirus has affected residents in the city of Auburn and a majority of Cayuga County towns, according to an updated map released Monday by the county health department.

Most of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 reside in the southern part of the county. Thirty-three of the county's 48 confirmed cases live in towns south of Auburn. The town with the most cases is Scipio (14), although it hasn't had a new case since the health department first released town-level data on April 11.

With 11 cases, Genoa has the second-most cases in the county. It also had the largest increase in cases since the last data release, with nine more residents testing positive over the last two weeks.

There were two new cases reported in Auburn, bringing the city's total up to seven. The towns of Brutus and Locke also had two new cases since mid-April. Two towns — Conquest and Fleming — each had one new positive case.

Overall, there have been positive cases of the virus in 12 towns and the city of Auburn. Ten towns haven't had a confirmed case, but residents have been quarantined due to contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Summerhill is the lone Cayuga County town that hasn't had a confirmed case or a quarantined resident.