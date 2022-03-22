New name, owner for Cayuga County mobile home park sold at auction

When Kerry Smith bid to buy Locust Meadows, a seized mobile home park in Fleming, it wasn't his first attempt to purchase the property.

Three years ago, Smith learned of the troubling situation at the mobile home park. Residents were under a boil water order because the water supply wasn't being monitored, the park wasn't providing drinking water and adequate water pressure, and the electricity was shut off because the now-former owner, Sharon Hitchings, did not pay the energy bill.

Smith, who is the town highway superintendent in Fleming, wanted to do something. He intended to buy the 7.8-acre mobile home park and met with Hitchings. After that initial conversation, Hitchings never met with him again to sign the purchase agreement. It remained under her ownership until the county seized the park last fall because Hitchings failed to pay more than $63,000 in fines for not offering residents drinking water and failing to monitor the water supply.

Once the property was seized by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, an auction was scheduled for March 10. There were 13 bidders, but Smith's bid of $160,000 was the highest. The sheriff's office confirmed on Tuesday that Smith has paid the full amount to buy the park, a portion of which will cover the unpaid fines levied against Hitchings.

"This is what it came to and this is how we got it," Smith said.

Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, said at the Cayuga County Board of Health meeting on Tuesday that Smith has been having conversations with the health department's environmental health division about his plan to bring the mobile home park into compliance. The new ownership will prioritize the water system and make necessary upgrades, according to Cuddy.

Smith told The Citizen that one of those upgrades is connecting the park to public water. He also addressed other concerns raised by residents, including the lack of trash pickup. He said the trash "will be taken care of."

"That's what our intentions are and getting everything in shape and getting it all cleaned up and in compliance," he said. "It's just something that can be done and it's got a lot of potential. It's going to stay that way and it's going to go forward."

One of the other improvements to the park is a new name. Smith said the property will now be known as Mapleton Grove.

The board of health is pleased that the mobile home park is under new ownership. Cuddy noted that the health department put a lot of time and effort into the matter, and county funds were used to pay the electric bill when the park's power was shut off.

Keith Batman, the health board's president, is hopeful that there are better days ahead for the park.

"If somebody buys it and they actually operate it, that's the gift to us," he said.

