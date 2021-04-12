 Skip to main content
New NY guidelines to allow in-person graduation ceremonies
NEW YORK STATE

New NY guidelines to allow in-person graduation ceremonies

  • Updated
Coronavirus June 54.JPG

Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate school graduates toss their caps in celebration at the end of the 2020 commencement ceremony in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Students and families can attend in-person graduation ceremonies starting May 1 under guidelines announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday.

New York is set to allow hundreds of people to attend both indoor and outdoor graduation ceremonies as long as organizers follow capacity limits, face mask rules, physical distancing, contact tracing and health screening rules.

Schools, colleges and universities can hold indoor ceremonies of up to 100 people — or two attendees per student — as long as the number of attendees is at most 50% of the venue's capacity. That capacity limit also applies to outdoor ceremonies of fewer than 200 people.

Attendees of those smaller ceremonies don't need to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result, according to Cuomo's rules, unlike attendees of larger graduations.

The governor said he hopes that increased vaccination will help cut down increasing infections among young people. He's directing 21,000 vaccines for SUNY students, and another 14,000 for private colleges to vaccinate students before the school year ends.

New York has among the highest levels of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in the nation, though rates are slowly dropping: the state reported 4,118 hospitalized patients with the virus as of Sunday, down 7% from the previous Sunday.

More than 49,000 people in New York tested positive and roughly 400 people have died in hospitals and nursing homes in the last seven days, down 10% and 9% from the previous seven days.

