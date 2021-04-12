New NY guidelines to allow in-person graduation ceremonies

Students and families can attend in-person graduation ceremonies starting May 1 under guidelines announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday.

New York is set to allow hundreds of people to attend both indoor and outdoor graduation ceremonies as long as organizers follow capacity limits, face mask rules, physical distancing, contact tracing and health screening rules.

Schools, colleges and universities can hold indoor ceremonies of up to 100 people — or two attendees per student — as long as the number of attendees is at most 50% of the venue's capacity. That capacity limit also applies to outdoor ceremonies of fewer than 200 people.

Attendees of those smaller ceremonies don't need to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result, according to Cuomo's rules, unlike attendees of larger graduations.

The governor said he hopes that increased vaccination will help cut down increasing infections among young people. He's directing 21,000 vaccines for SUNY students, and another 14,000 for private colleges to vaccinate students before the school year ends.