The new child care center for Cayuga Community College will soon open its doors, bringing back to life a building that had served the same purpose before shutting down more than three years ago.
The CCC center will open the week of Sept. 2, "if not a little sooner," said CCC public and media relations associate Andrew Poole. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Sept. 12.
The site is the former Neighborhood House day care building at 81 Wall St. Neighborhood House, which had served the community for more than 100 years before financial struggles forced it to shut down in 2016, built the 9,700-square-foot facility in 2000. Five Star Bank acquired the site in 2018, and Cayuga County acquired it on behalf of the college in February for $250,000.
The new space will allow CCC to expand its current child care services. Toni Giannettino, executive director of the Faculty-Student Association of Cayuga Community College, which oversees the day-to-day operations of the college's child care program, said the new building is set to bring in 40 more students than CCC's current facilities can handle. Most of those slots have been booked, with a wait list already over 70 children long. Additional staffers have been hired to account for the additional children.
CCC currently has three child care locations in Auburn, she said, and consolidating to one location will be ideal for the program.
"It allows for easier movement between classrooms as children age up," Giannettino said. "It's a better environment for them, to be all in one building instead of three separate locations."
The renovation and relocation project has a $1 million budget, as CCC received $500,000 it had sought from the state for the undertaking and the association contributed that same amount, Giannettino said. She noted the project is set to exceed the original estimate a little due to factors such as contractor costs and small site changes, but the association has agreed to foot the bill for those additional costs.
Students in CCC's early childhood development degree program will also be able to do observations of children, Giannettino said, adding that the cameras in the classrooms will allow for remote observations in the future.
"There's a huge educational aspect attached to the child care center," she said.
Giannettino said the revamped site's history "is kind of what drew us to the property in the first place," she said, as renovations were made easier since it had already been a child care center, which helped cut down on renovation costs.
Changes included a new indoor play place, a renovated playground, an updated kitchen, a new roof, new sinks and new classroom cabinets. Work was still being done on the building last week and classrooms were being set up, she said.
"This will help out families who don't have reliable child care," Giannettino said.
Those interested in being put on the wait list for the new Cayuga Community College Childcare Center should call Amanda Gould at (315) 294-8603 or email agould3@cayuga-cc.edu.