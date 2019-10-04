Months after the closure of the Auburn Ale House, a new restaurant is slated to open in the Genesee Street space.
The Lavish Lounge is on track to open by the end of October, said Andrew Kirkland, of Syracuse, a partner in the new business with Marcia Myers, of Auburn.
Kirkland said Wednesday that the new restaurant will serve a fusion of Jamaican and American cuisine. Both he and Myers are Jamaican. This will be the first restaurant either has run, but Kirkland said they have experience in event planning and small business.
The restaurant will be open during the day, Kirkland said, while a new lounge area will be the focus at night. He and Myers are in the midst of renovating the space — replacing its walls and lights, removing some TVs, and installing a big-screen projector and a couple of fireplaces, he said. Kirkland thanked his construction crew for their help with the renovation.
The Auburn Ale House, which previously occupied the space, closed in August. Building owner Bob Harvey opened the restaurant and beer bar in 2011, and chef Hannah Groce-Bibby took it over in 2016. Previous restaurants at the space include the Blarney Stone and Smokey's Tavern.
Kirkland said he and Myers are hoping to change the perception that the space belongs to "a rougher crowd." He believes many restaurant-goers have avoided it for that reason.
"We want to class it up a little bit. A little bit upscale, but not too fancy," he said. "We want people to come out and experience the good atmosphere that we're trying to provide for them."