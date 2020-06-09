New Skaneateles group plans BLM protest, addresses mayor removing signs

As Black Lives Matter protests break out across the country in response to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others, a new group in Skaneateles will organize a protest of its own in the village Sunday.
Skaneateles For Social Justice was formed about a week ago by seven college-age students from the area: Lily Datz, Cecilia Marrinan, Madie Rhoad, Channa Barnes, Zoe Osborne, Hope Glowacki and Lucas Rathgeb.
Datz told The Citizen the group began with conversations after the death of Floyd, a black man whose neck was knelt upon by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for almost nine minutes. Chauvin has since been charged with second-degree murder, and three other Minneapolis police officers have been charged with aiding and abetting him.
Those conversations, Datz said, eventually turned to Skaneateles.
"There needed to be a platform for young voices to express our feelings about what's happening and show solidarity with the black community," she said. "Even in a town vastly populated by white people."
At 1 p.m. Sunday, June 14, the group will lead a peaceful protest in solidarity with Black Lives Matter beginning at the parking lot at the Austin Park Pavilion. For about an hour beforehand, protesters are invited to make posters and pick up water bottles and face masks donated by Skaneateles Bakery and Johnny Angel's. There will also be tables with educational resources and opportunities to donate to social justice causes, Datz said. She hopes to secure a voter registration table as well.
The protest will consist of a march to the Clift Park gazebo, where there will be speakers. Datz said the group has been communicating with Skaneateles Police Chief Daniel Coon, who has been "100% supportive," and a police car will lead the march through the village streets.
The students who formed Skaneateles For Social Justice all graduated from high school there in 2018 except for Marrinan, who went to boarding school in New Hampshire, but graduated the same year. She told The Citizen she sought education outside the predominantly white, affluent village area because of that lack of diversity. Marrinan, who is biracial, will also recall some of the incidents of racism she has encountered in Skaneateles when she speaks at the protest Sunday.
"There are individuals here who want to see a change and not just keep going through the motions," she said. "Everyone is hungry for change."
Word of the protest spread over the weekend, when a video of Skaneateles Mayor Martin Hubbard removing signs advertising the event spread on social media. Hubbard, who said he removed the signs from village light posts because they violated an ordinance, later told WSYR that he supports the Black Lives Matter protest and will join it with his family.
Asked by The Citizen whether the video has resulted in any backlash, Hubbard said no. On the contrary, he continued, he has been told by three village residents that they appreciated him upholding the rules. An online petition calling for Hubbard's resignation has collected more than 700 signatures since Sunday.
In a statement, Skaneateles For Social Justice apologized for hanging the signs on village property, but questioned Hubbard's sincerity.
"It is disappointing to see an elected village official acting in a manner that clearly does not support the movement," the group said. "While Mayor Hubbard has issued an apology, actions speak louder than words. ... We look forward to having him march with us."
For more information about Skaneateles For Social Justice and its protest Sunday, visit facebook.com/skansocialjustice or instagram.com/skansocialjustice.
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
