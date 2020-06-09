New Skaneateles group plans BLM protest, addresses mayor removing signs

The protest will consist of a march to the Clift Park gazebo, where there will be speakers. Datz said the group has been communicating with Skaneateles Police Chief Daniel Coon, who has been "100% supportive," and a police car will lead the march through the village streets.

The students who formed Skaneateles For Social Justice all graduated from high school there in 2018 except for Marrinan, who went to boarding school in New Hampshire, but graduated the same year. She told The Citizen she sought education outside the predominantly white, affluent village area because of that lack of diversity. Marrinan, who is biracial, will also recall some of the incidents of racism she has encountered in Skaneateles when she speaks at the protest Sunday.

"There are individuals here who want to see a change and not just keep going through the motions," she said. "Everyone is hungry for change."