New Skaneateles superintendent: 'Lot to learn' while starting during COVID-19

The sense of support from the district's board of education has been great as well, Knuth said. People have also pulled over and gotten out of their cars to introduce themselves to him. He has spent "hundreds of hours" already, he continued, with the district's leadership team crafting plans not only to open facilities in the fall but plan for both in-person and online instruction.

Social distancing guidelines from the state have essentially doubled the space the district needs. The district is evaluating what areas will be used, Knuth said, but won't know until parents choose an educational model for their children. The district put out an initial survey to gather information and then Aug. 3 put out another to ask parents to choose what kind of instruction they'd prefer by Aug. 14. A survey was also released to staff, he said, to ask them the let know the district about health concerns they have so the district "can do whatever we can" to work with them, he said.

The primary goal for Knuth is maintaining health and safety.

"We have been required to provide both in-person and online options this year. As far as far when and if we get shut down, we have to be prepared for eventualities," he said.