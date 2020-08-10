New Skaneateles superintendent: 'Lot to learn' while starting during COVID-19

Eric Knuth was appointed as the new Skaneateles Central School District superintendent on March 11. By March 14, every district in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the coronavirus has made this far from a typical leadership transition, Knuth hit the ground running on his first official day in the district on July 1.
In an interview with The Citizen Friday, Knuth said that due to the outbreak, his time with the district has differed from what he would have expected when he was appointed months ago. But he has enjoyed interacting with the "absolutely wonderful" people of the Skaneateles community.
"It's always overwhelming starting a new job, and then when you add the realities of a global pandemic and all of the unknowns from the state, from (the state Department of Education,) and frankly, people that you don't know, buildings that you don't know, there's a lot to learn and discover all at once," he said. "It's definitely a challenge, but I'll tell you that the folks that I've had the pleasure of meeting and working with have been wonderful."
The sense of support from the district's board of education has been great as well, Knuth said. People have also pulled over and gotten out of their cars to introduce themselves to him. He has spent "hundreds of hours" already, he continued, with the district's leadership team crafting plans not only to open facilities in the fall but plan for both in-person and online instruction.
Social distancing guidelines from the state have essentially doubled the space the district needs. The district is evaluating what areas will be used, Knuth said, but won't know until parents choose an educational model for their children. The district put out an initial survey to gather information and then Aug. 3 put out another to ask parents to choose what kind of instruction they'd prefer by Aug. 14. A survey was also released to staff, he said, to ask them the let know the district about health concerns they have so the district "can do whatever we can" to work with them, he said.
The primary goal for Knuth is maintaining health and safety.
"We have been required to provide both in-person and online options this year. As far as far when and if we get shut down, we have to be prepared for eventualities," he said.
"Really, the thing that keeps me up at night is everyone's health and safety. We would much rather err on the side of caution than to jeopardize anybody's health. There's no way to do that without inconveniencing everybody in the community, but for most of the conversations that I've had, the overwhelming concern is health and safety."
As an educator, Knuth added, the "most important thing for me is positive relationships between adults and kids." A goal for Skaneateles this year is to build those connections, even if schools must go completely remote at some point.
Knuth previously served as superintendent in the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District. His background also includes an internship as vice principal of Christian Brothers Academy in Syracuse before becoming a high school principal at Oriskany and then Cazenovia before going to Altmar-Parish-Williamstown in January 2018.
Though he now works in Skaneateles, he lives in Fayetteville with his family. Though Knuth's contract with Skaneateles said it is preferred he live within the district, he doesn't have to. Knuth, who has four children, said he and his wife didn't want to "uproot anybody just yet." That said, "anybody would be fortunate to live in this community and we're of course aware of that," he added.
Knuth's contract includes that the board will reimburse him for courses taken toward earning a doctorate, but he would have to stay employed with the district for five years after the reimbursement. While that is standard in superintendent contracts, Knuth said, he hasn't registered for classes this semester. He said he wanted to wrap up his time with Altmar-Parish-Williamstown while leaving them "in as good a position as possible" while starting in Skaneateles and preparing for that.
"There's only so many hours in the day, and I'll tell you, if I am going to pursue something like that again, I want to do it when I have the bandwidth and the time to really commit myself and do it right," Knuth said.
Maintaining administrative consistency is also important, Knuth said, acknowledging recent departures in Skaneateles. He replaced Lynda Quick, who announced her resignation in November following just more than year with the district. She became a deputy superintendent with the Rochester City School District in January. Dr. Jeffrey Bryant was Skaneatles' interim leader until Knuth came in.
The importance of leadership consistency was discussed throughout the superintendent interview process, Knuth continued, adding that he has seen elsewhere how too much turnout can negatively impact a district. Knuth said he plans on working in the district for a long time.
"'That's a commitment that I'm prepared to make to this community, is to be here long-term," he said. "If this is my last stop, then that sounds pretty good to me."
