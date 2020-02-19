New Spectrum store among coming changes at Auburn Plaza

"They're not in need of such a large store," he said.

Meanwhile, Wachs does not yet know the fate of the plaza's A.C. Moore location. The arts and crafts retail chain announced the closure of its 145 stores in November, but said in a news release that fellow arts and crafts retailer Michael's would assume the leases of up to 40 A.C. Moore stores and reopen them. As of Wednesday, the Auburn A.C. Moore remains open, with a liquidation sale.

In another move, Wachs said that the plaza's Zoom Tan location will relocate down the perpendicular wing of the plaza into the former Payless ShoeSource. The shoe store, which closed last year after the retailer filed for bankruptcy, offers slightly less space than Zoom Tan currently has. But the new space also offers the tanning salon chain the opportunity to modernize its Auburn facility to the most current Zoom Tan prototype, Wachs said. And in the space the salon vacates, he continued, the Rescue Mission's Thrifty Shopper secondhand store will expand, doubling its size.

"It's a constant battle to stay relevant," Wachs said of running the plaza.

