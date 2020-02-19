New Spectrum store among coming changes at Auburn Plaza

Several changes are coming to Auburn Plaza on Grant Avenue, including the addition of a Spectrum store.
The store will open in late spring in a section of the plaza previously occupied by Maryann's Hallmark. It will feature Spectrum's video, internet and voice services, as well as the new Spectrum Mobile service, in "an enjoyable and relaxed environment," according to a news release from Charter Communications, which offers those services under the Spectrum brand.
"Our new Spectrum stores provide an updated design and enhancements for showcasing innovation across the full suite of Spectrum services,” said Pattie Eliason, group vice president of Spectrum Stores. “Our representatives will show customers the latest advances in technology — including our exciting new Spectrum Mobile options — (and) help them become familiar with using it.”
A representative of Charter Communications told The Citizen that the new Spectrum store will replace the one at 32 Owasco St. in Auburn. Spectrum will retain a "technical field operation" at the old location, the representative said, but the Auburn Plaza store will be the new destination for any customer service matters.
You have free articles remaining.
Michael Wachs, of plaza owner Auburn Associates, said the Hallmark store was resized to make it more efficient.
"They're not in need of such a large store," he said.
Arts and crafts retail chain A.C. Moore will close its 145 stores, including the company's Auburn location, but officials with the plaza that …
Meanwhile, Wachs does not yet know the fate of the plaza's A.C. Moore location. The arts and crafts retail chain announced the closure of its 145 stores in November, but said in a news release that fellow arts and crafts retailer Michael's would assume the leases of up to 40 A.C. Moore stores and reopen them. As of Wednesday, the Auburn A.C. Moore remains open, with a liquidation sale.
In another move, Wachs said that the plaza's Zoom Tan location will relocate down the perpendicular wing of the plaza into the former Payless ShoeSource. The shoe store, which closed last year after the retailer filed for bankruptcy, offers slightly less space than Zoom Tan currently has. But the new space also offers the tanning salon chain the opportunity to modernize its Auburn facility to the most current Zoom Tan prototype, Wachs said. And in the space the salon vacates, he continued, the Rescue Mission's Thrifty Shopper secondhand store will expand, doubling its size.
"It's a constant battle to stay relevant," Wachs said of running the plaza.
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.