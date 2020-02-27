New state bail reform rules argued in Cayuga County case

Cayuga County Court Judge Thomas Leone remanded a 43-year-old Moravia man to jail Thursday without the chance to post bail, which defense counsel argued he was entitled to receive.
The defendant, Charlton Crandall, of 21 Lisas Lane, is charged with second-degree burglary of a dwelling, a class C felony, and second-degree attempted burglary of a dwelling, a class D felony.
At the start of the proceeding, District Attorney Jon Budelmann outlined Crandall's legal history that includes two felonies and five misdemeanors convictions, as well as parole and probation revocations.
He requested Leone place a "substantial amount" of bail on Crandall, such as $15,000 cash or $30,000 bond, also citing that he considered the Moravia man a flight risk.
However, defense counsel Rome Canzano disputed that Crandall's pending charges are "qualifying" offenses — meaning he would be eligible for fixed bail, pre-trial release, or other means of supervision — as a result of bail reform.
Budelmann replied that attempted second-degree burglary is a violent felony, which allows for a remand. Canzano disagreed, saying that was not the case as of January of this year.
Remands and monetary bail can be enacted for violent felony charges, but second-degree burglary of a dwelling is an exception, according to a 2019 preliminary advisory on criminal justice reforms from the New York State Bar Association.
"I don't want to say I don't care," Leone said. Given the defendant's criminal history, he continued, "It's ridiculous I even have to consider this."
Canzano requested the court go through an exercise to determine the least restrictive conditions to secure Crandall's return to court, which Leone didn't grant. "I'm going with my gut on that one," he said.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.