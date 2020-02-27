New state bail reform rules argued in Cayuga County case

Cayuga County Court Judge Thomas Leone remanded a 43-year-old Moravia man to jail Thursday without the chance to post bail, which defense counsel argued he was entitled to receive.

The defendant, Charlton Crandall, of 21 Lisas Lane, is charged with second-degree burglary of a dwelling, a class C felony, and second-degree attempted burglary of a dwelling, a class D felony.

At the start of the proceeding, District Attorney Jon Budelmann outlined Crandall's legal history that includes two felonies and five misdemeanors convictions, as well as parole and probation revocations.

He requested Leone place a "substantial amount" of bail on Crandall, such as $15,000 cash or $30,000 bond, also citing that he considered the Moravia man a flight risk.

However, defense counsel Rome Canzano disputed that Crandall's pending charges are "qualifying" offenses — meaning he would be eligible for fixed bail, pre-trial release, or other means of supervision — as a result of bail reform.

Budelmann replied that attempted second-degree burglary is a violent felony, which allows for a remand. Canzano disagreed, saying that was not the case as of January of this year.