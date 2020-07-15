New statue in Seneca Falls to feature Harriet Tubman, Sojourner Truth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SENECA FALLS — A new statue of women’s rights figures may end up in People’s Park.

The Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission has informed local officials of its plan to depict early women’s rights leaders Sojourner Truth and Harriet Tubman along with a yet-to-be-identified suffragist leader, a Seneca Falls mill working woman, and a Native American woman.

Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara and Joelle Karsten-Murney of the Seneca Falls Development Corp outlined the project to the Seneca Falls Town Board at its July 7 meeting.

“This is very exciting. They will pay all costs of the design, the actual sculpting of the statue, its delivery and setup,” Karsten-Murney said. “We see it as a big tourist draw.”

People’s Park, which is on the north side of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal, is likely to undergo significant redevelopment under the $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative program. In the meantime, the new statue will be located elsewhere.

Ferrara said that Generations Bank has offered to lease an area on the north side of East Bayard Street, across from the bank headquarters, as a temporary spot for the statue. The lease would be $1 per month, according to Ferrara.