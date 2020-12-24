New symptomatic COVID-19 clinic set in Cayuga County

The Cayuga County Health Department and Auburn Community Hospital have partnered to schedule the county's next public testing clinic for people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

The symptomatic clinic is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, at the Cayuga-Ononaga BOCES, 1879 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius. This is an appointment-only drive-thru clinic, and people getting tested will receive instructions on how to access results.

The health department also asked people not to make appointments for its clinics unless they fully intend to show up for the test.

"Recently, we have had individuals double booking and then no showing to one of their appointments," the department said in a press release Thursday. "When people do not show up for an appointment, it prevents others who could not register from receiving a test. We ask that you only make an appointment for this clinic, if you plan to keep it."

To make an appointment, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on the "COVID-19 Clinics" button. When scheduling the appointment, you must provide your legal name, email address, home address, phone number and insurance information. If the policy is in another person's name, you should provide their legal name and date of birth. If you don't have insurance, write "no insurance" in each relevant field.

