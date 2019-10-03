In the Long Island village of South Hampton on Thursday, the state announced the launch of a new pilot program to fight against harmful algal blooms which, if successful, could be deployed throughout New York.
Joined by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, officials from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Office of General Services, which are jointly directing the project, deployed a mobile algae harvester to address HABs on Agawam Lake, which has seen blooms every year since at least 2013.
Using technology similar to what's used in drinking water treatment plants, the harvester separates algae and other substances from the water before returning the filtered water to the lake, according to a release from the governor's office.
The harvester will be temporarily installed at Agawam Lake Park and will be operational for two weeks while the DEC samples and monitors the lake for changes.
Should the project successfully help remove the blooms, it will be deployed throughout the state, Cuomo said in the release.
While the state continues to develop long-term solutions to combat the problem of toxic blooms, its important to be able to address blooms in the meantime, Cuomo said.
"We are deploying new and innovative tools like the HABs harvester to address the algal blooms in Agawam Lake, and will continue exploring the latest technology to eliminate these blooms altogether and keep waterbodies around the state clean and safe," Cuomo said in the release.
Harmful algal blooms have become a frequent occurrence on Owasco Lake, one which an array of private and public partnerships have worked to address in recent years.
In August, the Owasco Watershed Lake Association, for example, started a fundraising campaign to help pay for a project between the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District and multiple town highway departments to keep nutrients that feed the blooms out of the lake.
Last summer, the state unveiled several lake-specific action plans outlining recommended projects to mitigate and prevent HABs.