The latest remodeled travel plaza on the state Thruway has opened about 90 minutes east of Weedsport.

The state Thruway Authority on Tuesday said the new Iroquois Service Area along the westbound side of the highway is now open in Little Falls in Herkimer County.

It is the fourth new service area to open as part of a $450 million project to redevelop and modernize all 27 Thruway service areas.

The Iroquois Service Area is located between exit 29 (Canajoharie) and exit 29A (Little Falls). The facility is nearly 15,000 square feet, making it nearly triple the size of the first three locations to open.

Restaurant options include Chick-fil-A (opening soon), Burger King Starbucks (with a drive-thru), Applegreen Market Store and Taste NY food and drink products

The Thruway Authority said amenities at the new plaza include outdoor seating, farm market space, food truck space and a dog walking area. Four level 3 high-speed E chargers are expected to be available at a later date.

With the opening of the new area, the westbound Schuyler Service Area in Hermiker County is now closed for construction, but fuel services will remain available.

More information about the service area redevelopment project can be found on the Thruway Authority’s website.

Iroquois Service Area photos