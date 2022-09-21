New traffic light to be implemented at 'dangerous intersection' in Aurelius

AURELIUS — A new three-color traffic light will be activated next week at an intersection in Aurelius which has been the site of various traffic accidents over the years.

An electronic message board by the intersection of Routes 5 & 20 and Half Acre Road, says a new three-color signal will be activated at that spot, next Tuesday, Sept. 27. Currently at that corner, the lights flash red north to south and flash yellow east to west.

Curtis Jetter, public information officer for Region 3 of the New York State Department of Transportation, talked about the new traffic light in an emailed statement to The Citizen Tuesday, saying safety is always the department's top priority.

"To enhance safety, the New York State Department of Transportation has installed a three-color signal at the intersection of State Routes 5/20 and Half Acre Road in the Town of Aurelius," Jetter said. "The signal was installed by DOT maintenance crews in June as part of their day-to-day operations and will be activated later this month upon completion of additional preparatory work. Until that time, it will remain in flashing mode."

In a post from the Aurelius Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page, the fire department said there will be a new traffic pattern at that intersection on the 27th.

"Instead of the flashing yellow and red light, there will now be a traffic light at that intersection," the fire department said. "Be sure to approach the intersection cautiously, as you may have to stop!"

David Perkins, chief of the Aurelius fire department, told The Citizen Tuesday the department learned about the upcoming new implementation when he recently observed the electronic informational board by the intersection, as the DOT did not reach out to the fire department. He said that area is a "dangerous intersection, and in years past, it's been a deadly intersection."

"There's been numerous accidents there. I can't tell you how many over the years, but it's been an area and intersection for frequent accidents," Perkins said.

Depending on which direction traffic is stopped, "traffic is now going to be stopped more at that intersection for a given period of time," he added.

"People aren't used to that, they're used to traffic flowing at or above the state speed limit through there, so I think there's going to be some challenges with that," Perkins said.

Nevertheless, the chief said he is "cautiously optimistic" the new signal will make that spot safer for the fire department and the general public.

"We don't want to see more traffic accidents. We want to see people (get around in) the town of Aurelius to their work and school and their shopping activities, we want to see people be able to move through the town as safely as possible, and I'm hopeful that traffic light may help with that."

This is not the first time there have been changes at that intersection over safety concerns. Reconstruction of the intersection started in 2009 in an attempt to improve site lines and traffic flow to make it safer following a DOT analysis of the intersection's accident history. At the time, some town officials and property owners expressed concern that the redesign would make problems worse.