AUBURN — An Auburn man will be tried for murder charges a second time next year after his previous conviction was overturned on appeal.

Gage Ashley, 25, will be tried again for charges in the November 2019 shooting death of Joshua A. Poole beginning Monday, March 4, 2024.

The trial, blocked out for two weeks, was scheduled Thursday afternoon in Cayuga County Court before Judge Thomas Leone. Ashley was present in court with his new retained attorney, Shaun Chase of Syracuse-based Cerio Law Offices, who replaced attorney Todd Sloan. Chase told Leone he has been involved with the case for about two weeks.

After the March trial date was scheduled, Leone remanded Ashley back to Cayuga County Jail. He is next due in court Thursday, Aug. 24, for arguments related to a motion filed by Sloan.

Ashley was one of four people charged with the death of Poole, 36, at 8 Delevan St. Ashley was convicted in December 2021 of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and sentenced to 21 years to life for the murder charges and 15 years to life for the other charges. However, in May, the state Appellate Division, Fourth Department — a mid-level appeals court — overturned the conviction after determining that the grand jury that indicted Ashley was illegally constituted because one member had a criminal conviction.

The Cayuga County District Attorney's Office is now retrying the case against Ashley, and he was arraigned in June on the same charges.

