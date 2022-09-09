New website aimed at overdose prevention in New York state

A new website promoting overdose prevention and harm reduction has been launched in New York state.

The state Office of Addiction Services and Supports on Friday announced the start of the Project COPE website. The goal of the initiative is to "empower people to learn how to prevent overdoses and save lives in their community."

According to a news release, Project COPE is launching as New York, along with the rest of the nation, continues to see an increased rate of overdoses. COPE stands for Community Overdose Prevention Education, and the new website offers various resources including instructions on how to use naloxone to reverse an overdose, where to obtain low or no cost naloxone, and how to access treatment and other resources for addiction. There are also interactive training and educational tools for families, providers, and the general population. All information on the website is available in both English and Spanish.

The launch of this website is part of a series of efforts to make information about prevention, treatment, harm reduction, and recovery services more accessible. It also coincides with the annual National Recovery Month observance, which promotes recovery services across the country and recognizes the millions of people who are living their lives in recovery every day.

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at (877) 846-7369 or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).