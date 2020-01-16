New winter tourism campaign highlights Auburn sites

The Harriet Tubman National Historical Park and the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn are among the sites highlighted by a new tourism campaign, Where Brave Women Winter.

The goal of the campaign is driving tourism to the area during the less busy winter months by promoting sites where women not only made their homes, but made history, according to a news release. The campaign was created by Three Needs Creative and led by participating counties. It is also being supported by the Finger Lakes Regional Tourism Council and I Love New York.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The campaign takes place during Black History and Women's History months, and launches during the 2020 centennial of women's suffrage. It will kick off this weekend with the fourth annual Women March in Seneca Falls, beginning at the Feminist Marketplace Friday at the Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn and continuing at Saturday's march in Seneca Falls. A marketing team will showcase campaign artwork at the marketplace, where guests will be able to take and share photos with #bravewomenflx. Saturday, the team will join the crowd to spread the word about the campaign.