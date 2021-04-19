New York AG authorized to probe Gov. Cuomo's use of aides on COVID-19 book

That could include "appearing before and presenting all such matters to a grand jury," he wrote.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cuomo's office hasn't provided direct responses to a list of questions from The Associated Press, including the total number of staffers who helped Cuomo with the book and whether Cuomo received compensation based on how many books were sold. Cuomo's office didn't immediately respond to request for comment Monday.

Spokesperson Rich Azzopardi has previously said that people who helped with the project "did so on their own time" and that Cuomo's office made every effort to ensure no state resources were used. "To the extent an aide printed out a document, it appears incidental," he said.

Cuomo received permission from state ethics commissioners last year to write his book — with conditions.

He had to write the book on "his own time and not on state time," according to state ethics rules. And, "no state property, personnel or other resources" could be used.

The governor said Monday that he asked some people who he mentioned in the book to "review" it.