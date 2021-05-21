New York AG: Gov. Cuomo probe will 'conclude when it concludes'

ALBANY — New York Attorney General Letitia James said Friday that an ongoing investigation surrounding Gov. Andrew Cuomo will "conclude when it concludes," and said she has ignored criticism from his top aide that the probe is politically motivated.

James told reporters the ongoing investigation into whether the governor sexually harassed women, including female employees, is "very thorough and comprehensive." Her office is also probing whether Cuomo illegally used state resources to write and promote his COVID-19 leadership book, for which the Democrat is set to earn over $5 million.

"I'm not going to respond to any personal attacks on me and/or my office," James said at her New York City office Friday. "I deal with over 1,800 employees who are professional. We come to work each and every day focusing on the law and the facts, and politics stops at the door. "Anything other than that, obviously I ignore."

Cuomo is facing allegations that he abused his power by inappropriately touching and sexually harassing women who worked with him or met him elsewhere. Accusations range from groping under a woman's shirt and planting unwanted kisses, to asking unwelcome personal questions about sex and dating — including whether an employee would have sex with an older man.