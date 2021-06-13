New York agriculture group promoting dairy industry across the state

A pair of decorated life-size cows that will be on display at the New York State Fair this year are first going on a summer vacation, traveling across the state in an effort to educate New Yorkers on all things dairy.

The New York Animal Agriculture Coalition unveiled the displays at the fairgrounds on Friday to announce the #DiscoverNYDairy initiative.

The display cows are each 7 feet and 6 inches in length, 28 inches wide, and 55 inches tall. Unlike the dairy cows on New York farms that can weigh nearly 1,000 pounds, these life-like fiberglass cows weigh about 100 pounds each.

A naming contest for the cows is under way, and New Yorkers are encouraged to go to @NYAnimalAg on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and comment on the posts with what they want the cows to be named.

Once the cows are named, the #DiscoverNYDairy initiative social media campaign will begin. The cows will visit well-known landmarks, destinations, and restaurants from central New York down to Long Island and back up again, stopping at familiar places where dairy products are sold to help New Yorkers discover dairy products, and the faces and farms that help get those products to their kitchen tables.

“This initiative will help paint a clearer picture of the connection between family farms and the dairy products we all enjoy," NYAAC Executive Director Eileen Jensen said in a news release. "By keeping New Yorkers in mind, especially those who may live hundreds of miles from their nearest farm, we are excited for these dairy cows to moo-ve throughout Metro NY, highlighting restaurants and their favorite dairy dishes, and put a face to the farmers behind our food. We encourage everyone to follow NYAAC on social media and join the #DiscoverNYDairy conversation.”

