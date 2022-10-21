New York Assembly members to hold school safety forum in Onondaga County

A series of forums on school safety will include a meeting in Onondaga County.

In a news release, the Assembly Minority Task Force on School Safety & Security said it will collect feedback in response to acts of violence in schools and to effectively address measures to keep students and educators safe.

Education professionals, mental-health experts, parents, law-enforcement officials and other community stakeholders are encouraged to offer suggestions and solutions to improve school safety and security. At the conclusion of the forums, a report including a summary of findings and targeted solutions will be generated and brought to the Legislature and presented to the governor.

The Central New York Regional Forum will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Onondaga-Cortland-Madison BOCES’ main campus in the Small Seneca Conference Room at 110 Elwood Davis Road, Liverpool. The meeting will be hosted by Assemblyman John Lemondes.

“The most strategic way to improve any segment of public policy is with information, collaboration and strategy. That is what we are aiming for here with these important student safety forums,” Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, a former member of law enforcement and a co-chair of the task force, said in a statement. “With insight from principal stakeholders – particularly parents, administrators, school faculty and staff – and local officials and law enforcement, we will better be able to address this important topic. I look forward to working with them, and hearing about their 'best practices,' as we continue to build a better, safer New York in the hopes of giving parents peace of mind when they send their children off to learn each day.”

For more information about the task force, contact the Assembly Minority Office of Public Affairs at (518) 455-5073.