New York bill seeks to limit police use of deadly force

NEW YORK — New York's attorney general is proposing legislation to overhaul the use of force by police, in many cases requiring de-escalation tactics and other measures before officers take lethal action.

Attorney General Letitia James said Friday the bill introduced recently in the state legislature would codify a use-of-force continuum that some departments, including the NYPD, use.

"It will mandate that an officer only use deadly force when they truly believe it is necessary," James said.

James, a Democrat, highlighted the legislation at a news conference days before the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25, 2020, which led to nationwide protests against police brutality and a reckoning on officer accountability.

The new legislation would give prosecutors wider latitude to charge officers for killing civilians by eliminating loopholes, James said. She pointed to an exception currently on the books that allows police to use lethal force on people suspected of certain crimes — even if those people are not actively posing a threat.

The legislation wouldn't prevent officers from taking action when lives are at risk, James said.