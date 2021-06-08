New York Chiropractic College in Seneca Falls changes its name

New York Chiropractic College will now be known as Northeast College of Health Sciences.

The school announced Tuesday that the new name was chosen to best reflect the transforming scope of educational opportunities offered at the college and to support the evolving range of growing health care professions.

In a news release, the college said that a name change was formally addressed in the NYCC BLUEprint Strategic Plan 2018-2021, and in June 2019 the college’s board of trustees voted unanimously for a name change. Though the process was put on a short hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the college was granted authorization for the new name by the state on Monday.

The new name reflects Northeast College of Health Sciences’ focus on connecting students from a variety of academic backgrounds to a robust range of integrated healthcare programs. The change also signals a new chapter for Northeast to create even more space for new collaborations and opportunities advancing health care education.