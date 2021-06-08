New York Chiropractic College in Seneca Falls changes its name

New York Chiropractic College will now be known as Northeast College of Health Sciences.
The school announced Tuesday that the new name was chosen to best reflect the transforming scope of educational opportunities offered at the college and to support the evolving range of growing health care professions.
In a news release, the college said that a name change was formally addressed in the NYCC BLUEprint Strategic Plan 2018-2021, and in June 2019 the college’s board of trustees voted unanimously for a name change. Though the process was put on a short hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the college was granted authorization for the new name by the state on Monday.
The new name reflects Northeast College of Health Sciences’ focus on connecting students from a variety of academic backgrounds to a robust range of integrated healthcare programs. The change also signals a new chapter for Northeast to create even more space for new collaborations and opportunities advancing health care education.
The college is more than 100 years old. It moved from Long Island to Seneca Falls in 1991, expanding onto a 286-acre campus with space for new facilities including an extensive library, athletic center and residence halls. Yet another academic expansion, in the early 2000s, resulted in the addition of graduate degrees in disciplines including applied clinical nutrition and human anatomy and physiology instruction.
The college said that it recently saw a strong spring 2021 doctor of chiropractic program enrollment, seating the largest incoming spring cohort since 2018. The college said that, according to a recent report from the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities in New York, Northeast College contributed an estimated $65 million to the state’s economy in 2019 and was responsible for a total estimated employment of close to 600 jobs.
“Today we proudly proclaim Northeast College of Health Sciences as our new name, one that strongly reflects our interprofessional nature and our position as innovators in healthcare education,” college president Dr. Michael Mestan said in a statement.